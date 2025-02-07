Chicago Bears Again Connected to Iowa Hawkeyes Star
Iowa Hawkeyes star running back Kaleb Johnson has become a very intriguing name to keep an eye on ahead of the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. After an impressive 2024 college season, Johnson's draft stock has come up dramatically.
At this point in time, there are some who think that Johnson could sneak into the later part of the first round. However, most expect him to end up being a second round pick.
Throughout the course of the 2024 college football season with Iowa, Johnson carried the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. He also chipped in 22 receptions for 188 yards and two touchdowns as a receiver out of the backfield.
Standing in at 6-foot-0 and 225 pounds, Johnson has the skill-set to become an every down workhorse running back at the NFL level. Now, the question becomes, where will he end up?
Quite a few teams need help at the running back position. There is one who has been connected to him many different times and has been connected to him again.
That team is none other than the Chicago Bears. Landing a workhorse back to grow and play alongside Caleb Williams long-term would be a great fit for Johnson.
Ian Valentino of AtoZ Sports has projected Johnson to end up landing with the Bears at No. 41 overall in the second round.
NFL.com has offered an interesting comparison for Johnson. They think that he's a similar player to Atlanta Falcons running back Tyler Allgeier.
That isn't the most flattering comparison and Johnson will look to prove it wrong throughout his career at the NFL level. Despite the comparison, Johnson has turned a lot of heads and could be a player that teams like Chicago target to play right away.
Regardless of where he ends up, the Hawkeyes' fan base will continue rooting him on. Seeing Johnson leave Iowa is a sad scenario, but he left a lasting impact on the program. He will always be loved and welcomed around Hawkeyes' football.
