Chris Terek earned his Iowa Football offer that arrived Tuesday morning through hard work and determination. He listened to the Hawkeye coaches and did what they asked.

His weight was up when he camped at the school last summer. He trimmed down by the time he returned for a junior day in March. He looked even better Tuesday when Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett watched his workout.

"I went to the Iowa camp last summer and dominated," Terek told HN. "They told me they loved how I played, but they were concerned about my weight. I weighed in at 352 there and they challenged me to lose weight. I now weigh 295, and I’m feeling awesome."

Barnett called Terek after Tuesday morning's workout. The Hawkeye assistant delivered the good news.

"I was super pumped," Terek said.

While attending Iowa's junior day in early March, Terek (6-5, 295) watched film and sat in on a position meeting. He could tell he fit in the system.

"I'm a physical player, that loves to run block. Their zone blocking schemes are something I see myself excelling in," he said.

Terek scheduled his Iowa official for the weekend of June 24. The Hawkeyes will be bringing to campus verbal commitments and top targets then.

"I want to learn more about the Iowa traditions," Terek said.

Terek reports 18 scholarships offers. They include Boston College, Duke, Iowa State, Kansas, Vanderbilt and multiple MAC schools.

"I don’t have any other official visits officially planned yet, but plan on getting those figured out soon," he said.

Terek hasn't decided on a college major, but is considering Construction Management and Engineering.

The Illinois High School Football Coaches Association named Terek to its 8A all-state team in '21. The Champaign News-Gazette named him to its all-state squad as a defensive lineman.

Rivals ranks Terek as a three-star recruit.

You can view Terek's junior highlights HERE.