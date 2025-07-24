Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Noah Fant on Thursday
The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant on a visit on Thursday. Fant was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.
In the 2024 season for the Seahawks, Fant hauled in 48 receptions for 500 yards and a touchdown across 14 games.
The 27-year-old is still a productive player and could be a solid addition for Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.
While at Iowa, Fant played at a high level. In his sophomore season, Fant hauled in 30 receptions for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns. He followed that up with 39 receptions for 519 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior season.
The Denver Broncos then selected Noah Fant with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has put together some solid seasons, but has yet to have a breakout campaign.
Although Fant isn't the star many thought he would be, Cincinnati could utilize another weapon. The Bengals have talented wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as well as tight end Mike Gesicki. Fant could be a solid depth addition, providing Burrow with another weapon to throw to.
The former Hawkeye may not be a star, but he could thrive in the Bengals' passing attack.
