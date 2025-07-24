Inside The Hawkeyes

Cincinnati Bengals Hosting Noah Fant on Thursday

The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant on a visit.

Ben Cooper

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
The Cincinnati Bengals are hosting former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end Noah Fant on a visit on Thursday. Fant was released by the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday.

In the 2024 season for the Seahawks, Fant hauled in 48 receptions for 500 yards and a touchdown across 14 games.

The 27-year-old is still a productive player and could be a solid addition for Joe Burrow and the Bengals offense.

While at Iowa, Fant played at a high level. In his sophomore season, Fant hauled in 30 receptions for 494 yards and 11 touchdowns. He followed that up with 39 receptions for 519 yards and seven touchdowns in his junior season.

The Denver Broncos then selected Noah Fant with the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. He has put together some solid seasons, but has yet to have a breakout campaign.

Although Fant isn't the star many thought he would be, Cincinnati could utilize another weapon. The Bengals have talented wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins as well as tight end Mike Gesicki. Fant could be a solid depth addition, providing Burrow with another weapon to throw to.

The former Hawkeye may not be a star, but he could thrive in the Bengals' passing attack.

BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

