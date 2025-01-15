College Football Writer Grades Iowa Hawkeyes 2024 Season
With the 2024-25 college football coming to a close, the Iowa Hawkeyes' 8-5 season showed tons of promise for the program's future with improved offensive play and stellar defensive efforts.
247Sports' Carter Bahns recently graded all of the Big Ten Conference teams' 2024 season, which he gave the Hawkeyes a B-.
"There are a couple of games that Iowa would undoubtedly like to have back, but this was another solid year for one of the Big Ten's most consistent programs, and it featured a much-needed step forward on the offensive side of the ball," said Bahns. "First-year coordinator Tim Lester and his unit produced 27.7 points per game, which nobody would confuse with an elite mark but also which represents noticeable improvement after multiple years of ineptitude."
Iowa found success on offense through the likes of running back Kaleb Johnson, who emerged as one of the top rushers in college football this season. Johnson finished with 1,537 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns on 240 carries. His incredible senior season has landed himself in first-round conversations for the 2025 NFL Draft.
In addition to an improved offense in 2024, the Hawkeyes veteran-heavy defense had another productive season. Defensive coordinator Phil Parker's unit allowed an average of 17.8 points per game this year, which ranked No. 11 amongst FBS programs.
Despite the success Iowa found this year on both sides of the ball, head coach Kirk Ferentz's squad is beginning to see some changes prior to the 2025 season. The historic program recently landed former FCS standout quarterback Mark Gronowski through the transfer portal, which could potentially take the Hawkeyes' offense to new levels next year.