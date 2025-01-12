Could This Highly-Touted Iowa Hawkeye Recruit Have An Impact In 2025?
The Iowa Hawkeyes landed a key talent in the 2025 recruiting class with defensive lineman Iose Epenesa.
As the younger brother of former Hawkeye and NFL veteran AJ Epenesa, Iosa looks to be on the same track. He was the highest rated signee in Iowa's 2025 class as a consensus four-star defensive lineman. Throughout his high school career, Epenesa showcased his incredible athleticism off the line and his knack for getting after the quarterback.
Epenesa backed up his four-star rating at this year's All-American Bowl in San Antonio. National recruiting analyst Sam Spiegelman claimed that the young Iowa Hawkeye-signee was a resounding MVP during the second day of practices.
"Iose Epenesa was Rivals' MVP during Day 2 of the All-American Bowl practices after playing as if he was shot out of a cannon during live competition. Throughout the week and in Saturday's contest, the Iowa signee fired off the ball and moved extremely easily off the edge. The future Hawkeye blew past opposing tackles from both the left and right sides, won with speed and power, and showcased his length and bend working at end."- Sam Spiegelman
It's clear that Epenesa has the all the to tools to be an elite college football player like his brother, but could he become an impact player as soon as he steps on campus?
This season, the Hawkeyes' defense was filled with veteran defenders, which contributed to the team's success this year. However, head coach Kirk Ferentz must find a way to replace the talent that is set to leave the program.
Luckily for Epenesa, his versatility on the defensive line will come in handy at the collegiate level. At 6-foot-4, 270 lbs, the future Hawkeye has experience at the defensive end position, while also having the size to develop into an interior threat. With defensive coordinator Phil Parker's rotation of linemen throughout the course of a game, Espenesa could slide into the mix early on for Iowa.