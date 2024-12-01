Dallas Cowboys Projected to Land Iowa Star
Iowa Hawkeyes star running back Kaleb Johnson has put together an insanely strong 2024 college football season. Due to the way he has played, Johnson has been rising up NFL draft boards.
Looking ahead at the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, there are quite a few teams who could use running back help. There are also quite a few talented running backs who will be available in the draft class.
As of right now, Johnson is widely expected to end up being a second-round pick.
College Football Network has released their new mock draft. They have Johnson projected to land with the Dallas Cowboys in the second round with the No. 45 overall pick.
Jerry Jones and the Cowboys desperately need running back help. They need a new starting running back, to be exact.
If Johnson were to land in Dallas, it seems very likely that he would be a Week 1 starter. That would be a perfect scenario for him. He's more than ready to take on a starting role right off the bat in the NFL.
During the 2024 college season with Iowa, Johnson has carried the football 240 times for 1,537 yards and 21 touchdowns. Those numbers average out to an impressive 6.4 yards per carry.
In addition to his production on the ground, Johnson has also caught 22 passes for 188 yards and two more scores.
Johnson would immediately help improve the Cowboys' offense. Dak Prescott would also feel some of the pressure lifted off of his shoulders.
This is a legitimate possibility to keep an eye on. Johnson just looks like a perfect fit for Dallas. If he's there when the Cowboys are on the clock in the second round, it would be surprising to see them pass on him.
Of course, there is a chance that Dallas could look to bring in Ashton Jeanty in the first round. If they go that route, Johnson would end up landing elsewhere.
All of that being said, Johnson is going to be a very productive player at the NFL level. His play style should translate well and he has the body to be a workhorse back.
It will be very interesting to see where he will play the next chapter of his football career.