Dave Browne Honorary Captain for Wisconsin Game

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa defensive lineman Dave Browne will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Wisconsin on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:35 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on FS1.

Browne lettered for the Hawkeyes in 1981 and 1982 after joining the program from Iowa Central Community College. He played both nose guard and tackle during his two seasons in Iowa City. As a prep he attended Marmion Military Academy in Illinois.

In his first season with the Hawkeyes, Browne recorded 12 solo tackles and 14 assists, including seven tackles for loss. Moving from tackle to nose guard as a senior, Browne collected 37 solo tackles and 40 assists, with five tackles for loss. He led the Hawkeyes with three recovered fumbles.

Browne was a part of Hawkeye teams that posted back-to-back 8-4 records. Iowa won the Big Ten in 1981 and earned a spot in the 1982 Rose Bowl. Browne and the 1982 Hawkeyes closed out the season with a win over Tennessee in the Peach Bowl.

Browne will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.