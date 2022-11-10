Skip to main content
Dave Browne Honorary Captain for Wisconsin Game

Dave Browne (UI)

Dave Browne Honorary Captain for Wisconsin Game

Former Iowa Defensive Lineman Serving in Role with Badgers Coming to Town

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Former University of Iowa defensive lineman Dave Browne will serve as honorary captain when Iowa hosts Wisconsin on Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. Kickoff is set for 2:35 p.m. (CT) and the game will be televised on FS1.

Browne lettered for the Hawkeyes in 1981 and 1982 after joining the program from Iowa Central Community College. He played both nose guard and tackle during his two seasons in Iowa City. As a prep he attended Marmion Military Academy in Illinois.

In his first season with the Hawkeyes, Browne recorded 12 solo tackles and 14 assists, including seven tackles for loss. Moving from tackle to nose guard as a senior, Browne collected 37 solo tackles and 40 assists, with five tackles for loss. He led the Hawkeyes with three recovered fumbles.

Browne was a part of Hawkeye teams that posted back-to-back 8-4 records. Iowa won the Big Ten in 1981 and earned a spot in the 1982 Rose Bowl. Browne and the 1982 Hawkeyes closed out the season with a win over Tennessee in the Peach Bowl.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Drew Stevens

Drew Stevens Groza Semifinalist

Owen Freeman

Iowa Basketball Signs 3 in '23 Class

Caitlin Clark

"Feisty" Caitlin Clark Ready to Get It

Browne will accompany the Iowa captains to midfield for Saturday’s pregame coin toss. He will also be with the Hawkeyes in the locker room before and after the game.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Drew Stevens
Football

Drew Stevens Groza Semifinalist

By Iowa Sports Information
Owen Freeman
Basketball

Iowa Basketball Signs 3 in '23 Class

By Iowa Sports Information
Caitlin Clark
Basketball

"Feisty" Caitlin Clark Ready to Get It

By Rick Brown
Lisa Bluder
Basketball

Watch: Iowa Women's Basketball 11-9-22

By Iowa Sports Information
Kennise Johnson
Basketball

Iowa Women's Basketball Signs Pair

By Iowa Sports Information
Kelton Copeland, Arland Bruce IV
Football

Watch: Kelton Copeland Press Conference 11-9-22

By Iowa Sports Information
Abe Assad
Wrestling

Watch: Iowa Wrestling Interviews 11-8-22

By Iowa Sports Information
Braelon Allen
Football

Preview, Prediction: Iowa-Wisconsin Football

By Rob Howe