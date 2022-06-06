Skip to main content
David Caulker Commits to Iowa Football

Des Moines North D-End Joins Hawkeyes' '23 Class

One of the fastest rising prospects in the Midwest announced his college decision on Monday. Des Moines (IA) North High defensive end pledged to Iowa Football

Caulker (6-4, 250) earned a Hawkeye scholarship offer after his camp performance on Sunday. He became the 10th known verbal commitment in Iowa's 2023 recruiting class.  

HN spoke with Caulker following his first Iowa visit in the spring. He stopped on campus another time in April and again for camp on Sunday. 

"David is a great kid and teammate," Des Moines North coach Eric Addy told HN back in April. "It's easy to like David." 

Caulker produced 21.5 tackles (16.0 solo) as a junior this past fall. He contributed team highs in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (12.5).

"I liked how genuine the coaches were," he told HN after his first Iowa visit. "They just seemed like very likable people, and that’s big when it comes to recruiting, just the ability to talk to people."

Caulker averaged 9.9 points and a team-high 7.1 rebounds per game for the Polar Bear basketball team this winter. 

"I feel as if the use of length on the edge is one of my best advantages, and my relentless pursuit off of the ball," he said in April.

Caulker came into the football offseason as a relative unknown. That changed this spring when he picked up scholarship offers from Iowa State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Northern Illinois and Kent State. They all came in the last month or so. 

2023 Iowa Football Verbal Commitments

Alex Mota, WR, Marion (IA)

Chase Brackney, DL, Colorado

Ben Kueter, LB, Iowa City

Maddux Borcherding-Johnson, DL, Norwalk (IA)

Marco Lainez, QB, New Jersey

Zach Lutmer, DB, Rock Rapids (IA)

Leighton Jones, OL, Indiana

John Nestor, DB, Chicago

Aidan Hall, ATH, Harlan (IA) 

David Caulker, DE, Des Moines North 

