DeJean Commits to Hawkeyes

Iowa received a football commitment on Tuesday when Cooper DeJean announced he would be part of the Hawkeyes' 2021 recruiting class.

DeJean, from Ida Grove, Iowa, is a two-way player for OABCIG, leading the school to the Class 2A state championship last season.

DeJean completed 236-of-396 passes for 3,546 yards and 42 touchdowns last season, while also rushing for 1,292 yards and 24 touchdowns.

As a defensive back, DeJean had 24 solo tackles and 20 assists. He also had five interceptions, returning two for touchdowns.

DeJean becomes the eighth commitment to Iowa's class, which is ranked 10th nationally by Rivals.com.

Also in the class are five in-state recruits — defensive end Jeff Bowie of West Branch, Zach Twedt from Story City, defensive tackle Griffin Liddle of Bettendorf, linebacker Jaden Harrell from Urbandale and offensive lineman Connor Colby of Cedar Rapids.

Linebacker Justice Sullivan of Eden Prairie, Minn., and offensive lineman Gennings Dunker of Lena, Ill., are the two out-of-state commitments.

Colby and Sullivan are four-star recruits, while the others, including DeJean, are three-star recruits, according to the Rivals.com rankings.