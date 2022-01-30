Deshaun Lee Commits to Iowa Football
Hawkeyes Add Michigan DB to '22 Class
Iowa Football added its first recruit in the Class of 2022 late signing period. Belleville (MI) High defensive back Deshaun Lee announced his commitment via social media.
Lee (5-11, 175) became the 19th member of Iowa's '22 recruiting class. He also reported scholarship offers from Kentucky, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and others.
Rivals ranks Lee as a three-star prospect. The service sees him as the No. 29 player in Michigan regardless of position for the '22 cycle.