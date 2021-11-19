Desmond Huston in the Transfer Portal

Skip to main content
    • November 19, 2021
    Desmond Hutson in the Transfer Portal
    Desmond Hutson

    Iowa Sophomore Receiver Looking for New Home
    Iowa receiver Desmond Huston warming up before a game against Purdue on Oct. 16, 2021 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

    IOWA CITY, Iowa - For the second time in eight days and third time this season, an Iowa Football pass catcher has left the program. Receiver Desmond Huston announced on social media Friday that he was entering into the transfer portal. 

    Hutson (6-3, 208) signed with Iowa as a member of its 2019 recruiting class out of Raytown (MO) High. Rivals ranked him as a three-star prospect and listed South Dakota State as his other scholarship offer. 

    Huston played in two games as a true freshman in '19, sat out last season with an injury and appeared in one contest this fall. Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz was high on the receiver during his first fall camp with the program. 

    Hutson was a member of Iowa's leadership council for the 2020 season. Ferentz expanded the group to include representation from younger players, not just comprised of upperclassmen after racial bias was found in the program. This year's leadership council returned to only upperclassmen with six of 16 being minorities. 

    Sophomore tight end Josiah Miamen, also a member of the '19 recruiting class, entered the transfer portal last week. Quavon Matthews, a receiver from the '20 cycle, went into the transfer portal last month. 

    Of the 21 players signed in Iowa's '19 Class, nine of them are no longer listed on the official roster at HawkeyeSports.com or in the transfer portal. They include Hutson, Miamen, Taajhir McCall, Shadrick Byrd, Daraun McKinney, Yahweh Jeudy, Jake Karchinski, Noah Fenske and Ezra Miller. 

