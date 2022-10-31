Skip to main content
Drew Stevens Named B1G Special Teams Player of Week

Iowa kicker Drew Stevens speaks with reporters on Sept. 27, 2022 at the training facility in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Drew Stevens Named B1G Special Teams Player of Week

Iowa Freshman Kicker Receives Honor from Conference

IOWA CITY, Iowa - Iowa true freshman kicker Drew Stevens has been named Big Ten Freshman of the Week following the Hawkeyes’ 33-13 win over Northwestern. The announcement was made Monday by the Big Ten Conference office.

Stevens earns his first Big Ten honor following his impressive performance against the Wildcats. Stevens connected on all four field goal attempts and all three PAT kicks in Iowa’s Homecoming win. He also handed all kickoff duties, recording four touchbacks and allowing just one Wildcat return.

Stevens, a native of North Augusta, South Carolina, connected on field goal attempts of 29, 24, 54 and 25 yards. The 54-yard kick is the longest of his career and ties as the seventh-longest in program history. It marks Iowa’s longest field goal since 2015.

Stevens leads Iowa in scoring with 45 points, making 11-of-12 field goal attempts and all 12 PATs. He is 4-for-5 from beyond 40 yards and is 2-for-2 two from beyond 50 yards. His 11 field goals are the most for an Iowa freshman since Mike Meyer booted 14 field goals in 2010.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Big Ten honor is the first for Stevens and the fourth for Iowa this season. Punter Tory Taylor earned special teams honors on two occasions (South Dakota State, Rutgers) and defensive back Kaevon Merriweather earned defensive honors for his play at Rutgers.

Iowa (4-4, 2-3) travels to Purdue (5-3, 3-2) on Saturday (11:05 a.m. CT, FS1). The Hawkeyes return home Nov. 12, hosting Wisconsin.

In This Article (1)

Iowa Hawkeyes
Iowa Hawkeyes

Ladji Dembele
Football

Photo Gallery: Hoops Recruits at Hawkeye Homecoming

By Rob Howe
Jewett Hayes, Jonathan Hayes
Football

Photo Gallery: Football Recruits for Northwestern Game

By Rob Howe
Sam LaPorta
Football

Watch: Iowa Players Northwestern Postgame

By Rob Howe
Kaleb Johnson
Football

Bohnenkamp: Hawkeyes Have Fun in Rout

By John Bohnenkamp
Kirk Ferentz
Football

Transcript: Kirk Ferentz Northwestern

By Iowa Sports Information
Deontae Craig
Football

Photo Gallery: Iowa-Northwestern Football

By Rob Howe
Spencer Petras
Podcast

Instant Reaction Podcast - Iowa Beats Northwestern

By Andrew Downs
Anterio Thompson
Football

Anterio Thompson Commits to Iowa Football

By Rob Howe