Duncan Named Walter Camp Preseason All-American

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa senior kicker Keith Duncan was named a Walter Camp preseason first-team All-American on Thursday.

The announcement was made by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Duncan was a consensus All-American in 2019, earning five first-team All-America selections and two second-team All-America selections.

He is coming off a season in which he led the nation with 29 made field goals to set the Iowa and Big Ten single-season record. That total ranks sixth all-time in NCAA history.

Duncan converted all 32 of his extra-point attempts and made three or more field goals in five games.

Duncan had four field goals in wins over Iowa State and Purdue last season. His 39-yarder late in the fourth quarter provided the winning margin in the game against Iowa State, and Duncan also kicked the game-winning field goal in the final seconds in Iowa's victory over Nebraska in the regular-season finale.

Duncan also was the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year in the Big Ten. He was one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award, given to the top kicker in the nation.

Duncan was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and an Academic All-Big Ten selection.

It was the second full season for Duncan as Iowa's primary kicker. He had nine field goals in 2016, including the game-winner as time ran out in a victory over No. 2 Michigan at Kinnick Stadium.

Thirty-three schools from eight conferences were represented on the Walter Camp team. The foundation also selects a postseason team.

