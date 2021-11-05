Dylan Senda Explains Why Iowa Made Cut

Skip to main content
    • November 5, 2021
    2023 Michigan OL Dylan Senda (right) with Iowa O-Line coach George Barnett.

    Finding the right position coach stands out as a key component in the college recruiting process. It's certainly important to 2023 offensive lineman Dylan Senda. 

    The Dearborn (MI) Divine Child High junior cut his list of prospective programs to a Top 8 on Monday. He named Cincinnati, Iowa, Miami, Michigan, Michigan State, Northwestern and West Virginia. 

    The Hawkeyes offered Senda a scholarship when he camped with them in June. He talked about clicking with offensive line coach George Barnett during that campus stop. The two have continued building a strong bond. 

    "Coach Barnett and I have had a great relationship from the start.," Senda told HN. "He is a huge reason why I like Iowa."

    As he told HN this summer, Senda (6-5, 275) targeted Iowa as a school from which to earn an offer because of its strong tradition at his position. It made it easy to keep the Hawkeyes in his Top 8. 

    "I have a great relationship with the staff at Iowa. They feel I fit in really well with their style of play. I like the tradition they have of developing offensive linemen," he said.

    Senda is scheduled to visit the Hawkeyes again next week when they play host to rival Minnesota. He's looking for to it. 

    "I've never been to a game there so I want to see what it's like on game day. I've never been on a tour to see campus or anything outside of the athletic department. I'm excited to do this," he said. 

    While he hasn't set a commitment date, Senda feels like he's closing in on a decision. 

    "I'm not 100 percent sure, but I'm not going to drag it out much longer. Narrowing my list down will help zero in on these eight schools and help me figure out what is the best fit," he said.

    Rivals ranks Senda as a three-star prospect. The service sees him as the No. 2 center nationally in the '23 class and the ninth best player overall from Michigan for the cycle. 

    Senda was named to the All-Detroit Catholic League team this fall. 

    Watch his junior highlights HERE

