Early Prediction: Who Will Be The Starting QB For Iowa Hawkeyes In 2025?
After the recent news of former SDSU quarterback Mark Gronowski transferring into the program, Iowa Hawkeyes' head coach Kirk Ferentz must re-evaluate his quarterback situation before the 2025 college football season.
The two-time FCS Championship winner brings plenty of experience to the Hawkeyes' offense, as he threw for 10,330 yards and 93 touchdowns in four years. On top of him being one of the best quarterbacks at the FCS level, Gronowski became a threat on the ground, rushing for 1,767 yards and 37 touchdowns.
With the addition of Gronowski to the quarterback room, the Hawkeyes now hold multiple options to lead the offense in 2025. Iowa also nabbed former Auburn quarterback Hank Brown in the transfer portal, who played in three games this past season with the Tigers. Along with the players who recently transferred in to the program, rising senior Brendan Sullivan will likely be included in the mix.
Despite Sullivan having the most experience in the Hawkeyes' offense, the starting quarterback position is likely Gronowski's job to lose due to his incredible resume at the FCS level. Over the course of his four seasons at South Dakota State, the veteran QB displayed his duel-threat ability that can add a new element to the offense.
While Iowa showed at time this year their willingness to use Sullivan in the run game, Gronowski is better suited to take on a duel-threat role for the Hawkeyes. The combination of Gronowski and freshman running back Kamari Moulton could make up for the lost production of Iowa's star running back Kaleb Johnson, who recently declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.