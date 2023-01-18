Emerson Mandell Talks Iowa Football Offer

Iowa jumped into the mix with talented 2024 Minnesota offensive lineman Emerson Mandell on Tuesday. The St. Paul Irondale High junior reported a scholarship offer from the Hawkeyes.

Assistant coach Ladell Betts, who recruits Minnesota for the program, visited Mandell at his school.

"I don't know too much about Iowa, but from what (Betts) described they have a pretty good coaching staff," Mandell told HN.

The Hawkeyes followed home-state Minnesota, Iowa State, Kansas and Syracuse in offering the 6-foot-5, 300-pound junior.

"It's always great to hear that a Division I school is interested in you. Because I'm not sure what I want to go to school for, it's a good opportunity to expand my options," he said.

Iowa seeks mobility and agility in its offensive linemen. It sees that in Mandell.

"(Betts) talked about movement at my size and general athleticism as well as good grades," Mandell said.

Mandell, who still is figuring out what he wants to study in college, hopes to visit the Hawkeyes in March. There's much more he wants to learn about them.

"I would like to meet the coaches and get a feel for the program as well as see what unique opportunity they offer," he said.

247Sports views him as a three-star prospect, the No. 49 offensive tackle nationally in '24 and the No. 3 player overall in Minnesota for the cycle.

Mandell also stands out in track, having thrown the discus 135 feet, six inches and the shot put 50-6.75 as a sophomore last spring.