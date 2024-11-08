Fascinating Stat Bodes Well For Iowa vs UCLA
The Iowa Hawkeyes are preparing to battle the UCLA Bruins in a rather rare Friday night matchup, and while it may seem unorthodox, it may bode in Iowa's favor.
Why?
Because the Hawkeyes have experienced some unique success in Friday games since head coach Kirk Ferentz switched to morning practices back in 2015.
As a matter of fact, Iowa has gone 10-1 in Friday contests since then, including 7-0 on the road (h/t Chad Leistikow of The Des Moines Register). The Hawkeyes will be at UCLA for this matchup, so the Bruins may be in some trouble.
Iowa has won a couple of games in a row, routing the Northwestern Wildcats and then the Wisconsin Badgers in consecutive weeks.
The Hawkeyes' recent stretch of impressive play has also coincided with a change under center, as Ferentz opted to bench Cade McNamara in favor of Brendan Sullivan midway through Iowa's game against Northwestern.
While Sullivan has not exactly lit it up with his arm, he has added a new dimension to the Hawkeyes' offense thanks to his legs, and it has made Iowa a heck of a lot more interesting to watch.
The defense has also been terrific the last couple of games after some rather uncharacteristic hiccups earlier in the season.
Iowa can almost surely kiss its changes of making the College Football Playoff goodbye, but, at the very least, it can end the season on a respectable note and qualify for a bowl game.
The Hawkeyes are 6-3 and will be facing a UCLA squad that is just 3-5.