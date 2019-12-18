More Awards For Iowa Trio

The All-American honors keep adding up for Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

The three players were named to the 2019 American Football Coaches Association All-America Team, the AFCA announced Wednesday.

It is Duncan’s fourth All-America selection, and Wirfs’ and Epenesa’s third.

Duncan, a Lou Groza Award finalist, was named first-team All-America by Sporting News, and a second-team All-America selection by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Associated Press.

He set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA.

Duncan earned the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award in the Big Ten and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

Wirfs was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP. His All-American honors include Walter Camp first team All-America and second team All-America by the AP.

He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, with 32 career starts in three seasons. He was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy.

Epenesa earned Walter Camp and AP second-team All-America honors, first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second straight year, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

He was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following wins over Minnesota and Nebraska. He leads the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13), sacks (9), quarterback pressures (9) and forced fumbles (3). He also has three pass break-ups.