HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

More Awards For Iowa Trio

Iowa's A.J. Epenesa (94), along with teammates Keith Duncan and Tristan Wirfs, were named to the AFCA All-America second team on Wednesday. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

The All-American honors keep adding up for Iowa kicker Keith Duncan, defensive end A.J. Epenesa and offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs.

The three players were named to the 2019 American Football Coaches Association All-America Team, the AFCA announced Wednesday.

It is Duncan’s fourth All-America selection, and Wirfs’ and Epenesa’s third.

Duncan, a Lou Groza Award finalist, was named first-team All-America by Sporting News, and a second-team All-America selection by the Walter Camp Foundation and the Associated Press.

He set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA.

Duncan earned the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award in the Big Ten and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

Wirfs was named the Big Ten’s Rimington-Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year, a first-team All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media, and a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP. His All-American honors include Walter Camp first team All-America and second team All-America by the AP.

He started nine games at right tackle and three at left tackle, with 32 career starts in three seasons. He was one of six semifinalists for the 2019 Outland Trophy.

Epenesa earned Walter Camp and AP second-team All-America honors, first-team All-Big Ten honors for the second straight year, and was a first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

He was Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week following wins over Minnesota and Nebraska. He leads the Hawkeyes in tackles for loss (13), sacks (9), quarterback pressures (9) and forced fumbles (3). He also has three pass break-ups.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

'I'll Always Be A Hawkeye': Fry Built A Foundation For Iowa's Success

John Bohnenkamp

Legendary coach, 90, died on Tuesday night.

Fry's Teams Had An Impressive Run Of Bowl Appearances

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes played in 14 postseason games in coach's career.

A Slow Start, And Then Big Moments, During Fry's Career

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa program grew after coach's first two seasons.

Signing Day Live Thread: Hawkeyes Put Together The 2020 Class

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa has 22 commitments in class rated in the mid-20s nationally.

Duncan Adds All-American Honors

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa kicker honored by Sporting News, AP.

Signing Day Primer: Plenty Of Talent, But No Drama, For Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's class is ranked in the 20s nationally.

The Monday Tipoff: It's A Long Way From November

John Bohnenkamp

Remember the loss to DePaul? Hawkeyes have grown up since then.

Video: Ferentz On Bowl Preparation

John Bohnenkamp

Short time before Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl hasn't allowed Hawkeyes much time for development in bowl preparation.

Video: Ferentz On The Keys To The Hawkeyes' Improvement

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa has won 46 games over the last five seasons.

The Monday Quotebook: Three Hawkeyes Ask For NFL Feedback

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz confirms Epenesa, Wirfs and Stone have filed paperwork for draft evaluation.