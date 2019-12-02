Hawkeye
Maven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Epenesa, Duncan Receive Big Ten Weekly Honors

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa (94) was named the Big Ten's defensive player of the week. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and kicker Keith Duncan were honored by the Big Ten for their roles in Friday's win over Nebraska.

Epenesa was named the conference's defensive player of the week, while Duncan won special teams player of the week.

Epenesa had a career-high 14 tackles, including 4 1/2 for loss, in the 27-24 victory. Duncan kicked two field goals, including the 48-yard game-winner with one second left.

It was the fourth weekly honor, and the second this season, for Epenesa. Duncan has won the award three times this season, including last week, and four times in his career.

Epenesa's tackle total included nine solos and two sacks against Nebraska. Epenesa has six sacks in his last five games. He leads the team with nine and ranks sixth in the Big Ten in sacks per game (0.75). His nine quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles are also team highs.

Duncan's 29 field goals made are the most in the NCAA this season, a single-season school record, a Big Ten record, and tied for the sixth-most in NCAA single-season history.

Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts this season, including 14-of-18 on tries of 40-plus-yards, and is a perfect 25-of-25 on PATs. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in school history. He also is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

No. 1 Hawkeyes Aren't About Statements In Win Over Wisconsin

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa's 32-3 victory over Badgers was more domination.

Video: Brands On DeSanto, And Making A Statement

John Bohnenkamp
0

Hawkeyes dominated in win over Badgers.

Video: Brands' Opening Statement

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa coach talks about Sunday's win over Wisconsin.

Video: DeSanto On His Strategy

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa 133-pounder defeated No. 1 Gross of Wisconsin.

Video: DeSanto On Keeping His Emotions In Check

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa 133-pounder picked up 6-2 win.

Video: Marinelli On Making A Statement

John Bohnenkamp
0

No. 1 Hawkeyes roll over No. 6 Badgers.

Video: Marinelli On Sunday's Win

John Bohnenkamp
0

Iowa 165-pounder gets 4-2 victory over Wick.

The Live Thread: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

John Bohnenkamp
0

Top-ranked Hawkeyes face No. 6 Badgers.

Wrestling Breakdown: Iowa vs. Wisconsin

John Bohnenkamp
0

Hawkeyes are No. 1 for the first time since 2015.

Duncan's Kick Entertains Winning Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp
1

Field goal with one second left gives Iowa a 27-24 victory over Nebraska.