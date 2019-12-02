Epenesa, Duncan Receive Big Ten Weekly Honors

Iowa defensive end A.J. Epenesa and kicker Keith Duncan were honored by the Big Ten for their roles in Friday's win over Nebraska.

Epenesa was named the conference's defensive player of the week, while Duncan won special teams player of the week.

Epenesa had a career-high 14 tackles, including 4 1/2 for loss, in the 27-24 victory. Duncan kicked two field goals, including the 48-yard game-winner with one second left.

It was the fourth weekly honor, and the second this season, for Epenesa. Duncan has won the award three times this season, including last week, and four times in his career.

Epenesa's tackle total included nine solos and two sacks against Nebraska. Epenesa has six sacks in his last five games. He leads the team with nine and ranks sixth in the Big Ten in sacks per game (0.75). His nine quarterback hurries and three forced fumbles are also team highs.

Duncan's 29 field goals made are the most in the NCAA this season, a single-season school record, a Big Ten record, and tied for the sixth-most in NCAA single-season history.

Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts this season, including 14-of-18 on tries of 40-plus-yards, and is a perfect 25-of-25 on PATs. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in school history. He also is one of three finalists for the Lou Groza Award.