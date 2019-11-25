Duncan Named Big Ten Player Of The Week
Iowa kicker Keith Duncan was named the Big Ten special teams player of the week on Monday.
Duncan had four field goals in Saturday's 19-10 win over Illinois at Kinnick Stadium.
It was the third Big Ten weekly award for Duncan, a Weddington, N.C. native. He was honored for his four field-goal game against Iowa State earlier this season, and in 2016 when he kicked the game-winning field goal against Michigan.
Duncan connected on field goals of 23, 45, 24 and 29 yards on Saturday. He has 27 field goals this season, a new Big Ten and school single-season record.
Duncan had six field-goal attempts on Saturday, the most of his career.
Duncan is 27-of-32 on field-goal attempts and 12-of-16 on field goals of 40 or more yards. Duncan’s 36 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.