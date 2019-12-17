HawkeyeMaven
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Wrestling

Duncan Adds All-American Honors

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan was named to the 2019 Sporting News All-America team on Tuesday.

It is Duncan’s second first-team All-American selection — he was named to the Associated Press All-American first team on Monday — and third overall.

Duncan, a Lou Groza Award finalist, set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA.

For the season, Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts, 14-of-18 on field goals of 40 or more yards, and a perfect 25-of-25 on PATs. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.

Duncan earned the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award in the Big Ten and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa were second-team All-American selections by the AP on Monday.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Signing Day Primer: Plenty Of Talent, But No Drama, For Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa's class is ranked in the 20s nationally.

The Monday Tipoff: It's A Long Way From November

John Bohnenkamp

Remember the loss to DePaul? Hawkeyes have grown up since then.

Video: Ferentz On Bowl Preparation

John Bohnenkamp

Short time before Dec. 27 Holiday Bowl hasn't allowed Hawkeyes much time for development in bowl preparation.

Video: Ferentz On The Keys To The Hawkeyes' Improvement

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa has won 46 games over the last five seasons.

The Monday Quotebook: Three Hawkeyes Ask For NFL Feedback

John Bohnenkamp

Ferentz confirms Epenesa, Wirfs and Stone have filed paperwork for draft evaluation.

It's A Quick Bowl Prep For The Hawkeyes

John Bohnenkamp

There isn't much time for Iowa to prepare for the Holiday Bowl against USC.

Video: Ferentz On The Holiday Bowl

John Bohnenkamp

Hawkeyes will play USC on Dec. 27.

Bohannon To Have Hip Surgery, Will Miss Rest Of Season

John Bohnenkamp

Iowa guard has played in 10 games this season.

Hawkeyes At No. 33 In First NET Of The Season

John Bohnenkamp

Formula is used by the NCAA tournament selection committee.

Stanley, Epenesa Named Iowa MVPs

John Bohnenkamp

Players honored at Sunday's team banquet.