Duncan Adds All-American Honors

Iowa junior kicker Keith Duncan was named to the 2019 Sporting News All-America team on Tuesday.

It is Duncan’s second first-team All-American selection — he was named to the Associated Press All-American first team on Monday — and third overall.

Duncan, a Lou Groza Award finalist, set Big Ten and Iowa single-season records with 29 made field goals, a total that ranks sixth-best all-time in the NCAA.

For the season, Duncan is 29-of-34 on field goal attempts, 14-of-18 on field goals of 40 or more yards, and a perfect 25-of-25 on PATs. Duncan’s 38 career made field goals are the sixth-most all-time in program history.

Duncan earned the Bakken-Andersen Kicker of the Year Award in the Big Ten and was a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection by the AP.

Offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs and defensive end A.J. Epenesa were second-team All-American selections by the AP on Monday.