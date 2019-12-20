HawkeyeMaven
Floyd On A Friday: Hawkeyes, Gophers Will Play At Night

Iowa players carry Floyd of Rosedale after the win over Minnesota earlier this season. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Iowa will have a Friday football game next season.

Just not the usual Black Friday game.

The Hawkeyes' game at Minnesota has been moved by the Big Ten to Friday, Sept. 18, a night game at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. No game time or TV network has been announced for the game, which was originally scheduled for Sept. 19.

Iowa has played on the Friday after Thanksgiving against Nebraska since the Huskers joined the Big Ten in the 2011 season, but for the next two seasons the Hawkeyes will play Wisconsin on the Saturday of Thanksgiving weekend.

This is different — a Friday night to open Big Ten play, during the middle of the high school football seasons in both states.

The game will come six days after the Hawkeyes play host to Iowa State at Kinnick Stadium.

Iowa has won the last five games, and seven of the last eight, against the Gophers. The rivalry series is one of four trophy games for the Hawkeyes — the winner gets Floyd of Rosedale, the bronzed pig trophy.

