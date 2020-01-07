HawkeyeMaven
Stone Will Enter NFL Draft

Iowa safety Geno Stone (9) will skip his senior season and enter the NFL draft. (Jeffrey Becker/USA Today Sports)
John Bohnenkamp

Iowa safety Geno Stone announced on social media that he will declare for the NFL draft and skip his final season with the Hawkeyes.

Stone made the announcement late Monday afternoon.

Stone had 70 tackles for the Hawkeyes this season and finished his career with 120 tackles in three seasons. He had one sack and forced three fumbles this season, and had eight tackles on three separate occasions.

Stone is coming off his best season. He started every game, and finished the season as a second-team All-Big Ten selection by the coaches and an honorable-mention selection by the media.

Stone was one of three Hawkeyes to apply to the NFL for a draft evaluation. Defensive end A.J. Epenesa and offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs, who also applied, have not made a decision on whether to stay for their final season.

Stone, from New Castle, Penn., played as a true freshman in 2017. He had eight starts in 2018.

