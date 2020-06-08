Ferentz Knows He Has To Be Proactive

As Kirk Ferentz has reached out to former Iowa football players in the wake of allegations of racial disparities within the program, he has made sure to ask a few of them if the program would be better off without him as head coach.

"I did ask multiple players if they feel like I’m part of the problem, if they feel like, you know, we can’t move forward with me here, I’d appreciate that feedback," he said Sunday night. "That’s not what I’ve heard thus far."

The allegations of disparities and racial comments centered on strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, who has been placed on administrative leave during an independent review of the allegations. Most players have said Ferentz should be the one leading the change within the culture of the program.

Ferentz agreed.

"My commitment is to us having a good program, and having a healthy team," Ferentz said. "All of the players I’ve visited with, white or black, just want to see us improve in all areas. Not just in one area. All areas.

"I’ve got to do a better job proactively of asking questions, seeking things out, asking more hard questions. As I alluded to a minute ago, not only of our current players, but also former players. My exchanges with former players have been typically pretty fair."

Ferentz said he appreciated the conversations with his former players.

"Again, if I had one major takeaway from this weekend, it would be the value of reaching out to other players who have played in the program, cared about the program, but are removed from the program," he said. "I think they feel more free to speak candidly. That’s probably my No. 1 takeaway from this."