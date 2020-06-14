Ferentz Ranks No. 5 On Sporting News' Big Ten List

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz was No. 5 on the Sporting News' ranking of the Big Ten football coaches released last week.

But allegations of racial disparities within the program that have come out in the last couple of weeks led to a question of where the program might go in the future.

Ferentz ranked No. 22 overall among the Football Bowl Subdivision coaches.

Ferentz is 162-104 in his career at Iowa.

Sporting News' Bill Bender wrote:

The Hawkeyes won 10 games last season under Ferentz, who is the dean of Power 5 coaches. The suspension of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle, however, signaled the need for a culture shift at a program that prides itself on stability. It’s on Ferentz to make that happen in his (22nd) season as head coach.

Kirk Ferentz speaks at Friday's press conference in Iowa City. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen for USA Today Sports)

On the Big Ten rankings, Ferentz ranked behind Ohio State's Ryan Day, Penn State's James Franklin, Michigan's Jim Harbaugh, and Wisconsin's Paul Chryst.

Bender posed this question:

Iowa's Kirk Ferentz has been embroiled in a controversy in the aftermath of the suspension of strength and conditioning coach Chris Doyle. That signals the need for a cultural shift within the program despite winning 10 games last season. Would you take Ferentz or Minnesota's P.J. Fleck for the next three years?

Fleck came in at No. 6 behind Ferentz. Northwestern's Pat Fitzgerald was 7th, Nebraska's Scott Frost was at No. 8. Indiana's Tom Allen, Purdue's Jeff Brohm, Michigan State's Mel Tucker, Illinois' Lovie Smith, Maryland's Mike Locksley, and Rutgers' Greg Schiano rounded out the Big Ten list.