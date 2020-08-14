SI.com
Fidone Sets Decision Date

John Bohnenkamp

Tight end Thomas Fidone has set an August 26 decision date for his verbal commitment.

Iowa is one of the final schools in contention for the 6-foot-5, 225-pound recruit from Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, Iowa.

Fidone is listed as the No. 2 Tight End-Y prospect by SI All-American.

The analysis of Fidone:

"Fidone is the best pure receiver in the country among high-end tight end prospects. He essentially is a big slot receiver right now, often aligning as a flex player. He has the length of a Y-tight end, but the movement skills of an H. Fidone has solid route-running traits, where he can grow gaps on in-breaking routes. He can also put stress on ‘backers and safeties on deep overs and climb the ladder on slot fades and posts. Fidone can also work as a boundary-X receiver and win his isolation matchups. While he’s a willing blocker, Fidone will require some seasoning in this area of his game, though his length and athleticism definitely will be foundational assets to work with. However, he is the ideal tight end prospect for today’s pass-happy game and could make the biggest long-term impact wherever he ends up out of all players on this list."

LSU, Michigan and Nebraska are also considered to be one of the top schools of interest.

Fidone had 39 catches for 576 yards and seven touchdowns last season.

SI All-American says of Fidone:

"Bottom Line: Fidone is a long, reliable and versatile pass-catcher capable of producing all over the field. Needs more experience lined up in tight, but athleticism ensures he’ll line up in multiple spots across formation. Early playing time depends on size development, but will be multi-year starter and potential NFL player regardless."

Football

