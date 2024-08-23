Football Hawk Talk Kicking Off
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa Athletics and Hawkeye Sports Properties will host the Hawk Talk with Kirk Ferentz Radio Show each Wednesday evening during the 2024 Hawkeye football season. The initial show of the season will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
VUE Rooftop at the Hilton Garden Inn in downtown Iowa City will once again host the weekly radio show from 6:30-8 p.m. with Moon Family head football coach Kirk Ferentz and host Gary Dolphin, the play-by-play voice of the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Ferentz and Dolphin will discuss the current season, while responding to emailed and social media questions. The show is open to all fans. Fans can submit questions by via Twitter or Facebook using the hashtag #HawkTalk, or by commenting on the show post each week.
There will not be a show on Sept. 25 and Nov. 13, due to bye weeks on the Hawkeye schedule.
Fans can attend the shows in person, listen live on the Hawkeye Radio Network, or watch on KCRG 9.2 or the official YouTube page of the Iowa Hawkeyes.