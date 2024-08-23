Former Hawkeye Don Suchy Passes Away
All-American Played for Iowa B1G Champs
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa football All-American Don Suchy, a member of the 1956 Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion team, passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 93.
Suchy, an offensive center from Belle Plaine, Iowa, lettered for the Hawkeyes from 1954-56 under head coach Forest Evashevski. He helped Iowa win 17 games during his career.
In 1956, Suchy was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection after leading the team to a 9-1 record. The Hawkeyes beat Notre Dame, 48-8, in the regular season finale before downing Oregon State, 35-19, in Pasadena for the first Rose Bowl victory in program history.
Suchy, who was a veteran of the United States Navy, was Iowa’s team co-captain in 1956.
