Inside The Hawkeyes

Former Hawkeye Don Suchy Passes Away

All-American Played for Iowa B1G Champs

Iowa Sports Information

A subtle version of the University of Iowa Hawkeye logo was recently revealed embedded in glass in the physical therapy space at the east end of the new 300,000-square-foot UI Health Care facility under construction in North Liberty.
A subtle version of the University of Iowa Hawkeye logo was recently revealed embedded in glass in the physical therapy space at the east end of the new 300,000-square-foot UI Health Care facility under construction in North Liberty. / Provided by Richard Hakes/Special to the Press-Citizen / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

IOWA CITY, Iowa – Former University of Iowa football All-American Don Suchy, a member of the 1956 Big Ten and Rose Bowl champion team, passed away on Aug. 8 at the age of 93.

 

Suchy, an offensive center from Belle Plaine, Iowa, lettered for the Hawkeyes from 1954-56 under head coach Forest Evashevski.   He helped Iowa win 17 games during his career.

 

In 1956, Suchy was a second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection after leading the team to a 9-1 record.  The Hawkeyes beat Notre Dame, 48-8, in the regular season finale before downing Oregon State, 35-19, in Pasadena for the first Rose Bowl victory in program history.

 

Suchy, who was a veteran of the United States Navy, was Iowa’s team co-captain in 1956.

 

Published
Iowa Sports Information

IOWA SPORTS INFORMATION

Home/Football