Former Iowa Star Has Breakout Game Amid Puzzling Struggles
It hasn't been an easy year for Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta, especially after enjoying such an impressive rookie showing in 2023.
There were lofty expectations for LaPorta heading into 2024, as the former Iowa Hawkeyes star hauled in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance last season.
However, LaPorta has been somewhat M.I.A. in the Lions' offense throughout the campaign, as he entered Week 15 having logged just 36 catches for 445 yards and five scores.
Certainly not bad numbers, but not what you would anticipate from a rising star.
But against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, LaPorta finally broke out.
The Iowa product caught seven passes for 111 yards in Detroit's 48-42 loss, representing season highs in both categories.
As a matter of fact, it represented just the second time in LaPorta's brief NFL career that he hit the 100-yard mark. Last year, he posted a 140-yard outing in early December.
While the Lions ended up losing this game to the Bills, it represented a massive step forward for LaPorta, who was beginning to show some signs of life. He snared two touchdown grabs in Week 13, and last weekend, he recorded five catches for 54 yards.
The 23-year-old spent four seasons at Iowa, establishing himself as one of the biggest receiving threats in the Big Ten during his time with the Hawkeyes.
Across his NCAA career, LaPorta totaled 153 receptions for 1,786 yards while reaching the end zone five times.