Former Iowa Standout One of NFL's Most Surprising Stars
The Iowa Hawkeyes have definitely put a lot of talent into the NFL, but most of the biggest names to come from Iowa City are all tight ends.
That's not to say that Iowa has not placed good players at other positions into the pros, but let's be real: it's known as "Tight End U" for a reason.
However, a former Hawkeyes standout who isn't a tight end is surprisingly establishing himself as one of the best players at his position on the NFL level: Los Angeles Rams tackle Alaric Jackson.
Jackson played at Iowa from 2016 through 2020, and while he definitely earned plenty of accolades during his time with the Hawkeyes, he wasn't viewed as an NFL prospect.
As a matter of fact, Jackson went undrafted in 2021, but landed with the Rams as a free agent.
Well, since then, the 26-year-old has stamped his name among the best tackles in football and is now set to earn a handsome pay day on the free-agent market.
Jackson became Los Angeles' full-time starter at left tackle in 2023 and hasn't disappointed. This past season, the 6-foot-7 behemoth posted a 78.3 overall grade at Pro Football Focus, a truly impressive feat for someone who was a relative afterthought a few years ago.
Now, Jackson is prepared to become the most sought-after tackle in free agency, and the future only appears to be getting brighter for the former Iowa star.
We'll see what type of contract Jackson ultimately lands in March.