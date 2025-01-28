Former Iowa Star Predicted to Land Massive NFL Contract
The Iowa Hawkeyes are more known for producing tight ends than they are for any other position, but that doesn't mean they haven't placed any other impressive talent in the NFL.
A perfect example is Los Angeles Rams tackle Alaric Jackson, who appears to be one of the top up and coming offensive lineman in football and has been a massive surprise, to say the least.
Jackson played at Iowa between 2016 and 2020 and was not viewed as much of a prospect. He went undrafted in 2021, but ultimately signed with the Rams as a free agent. He didn't become a full-time starter until 2023, where he was very impressive.
This past season, Jackson was even better, earning himself a 78.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.
Well, now, Jackson is preparing to hit the free-agent market and will be a hot commodity, and Pro Football Focus is projecting the 26-year-old to land a four-year, $58 million contract.
"The former undrafted free agent out of Iowa has settled in quite nicely over the past few years protecting the blindside of Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford, with a career year across the board in 2024 coming at just the right time," Pro Football Focus wrote.
On top of that, Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus listed Jackson among the top 10 offensive free agents who deserve to get paid this offseason.
It will definitely be interesting to see the type of deal Jackson lands in the coming months, as good left tackles tend to get compensated handsomely on the open market.