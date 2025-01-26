Inside The Hawkeyes

Former Iowa Star Could be Massive NFL Free Agent Sleeper

This former Iowa Hawkeyes star could be a massive sleeper in NFL free agency after a breakout season with the Dallas Cowboys.

Matthew Schmidt

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (99) celebrates with Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) after batting down a pass against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston (99) celebrates with Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown (13) after batting down a pass against the Washington Commanders during the third quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

This year's NFL free-agent class is certainly going to be full of interesting players, and perhaps one of the most intriguing defenders set to hit the market is Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston.

Golston is coming off of a breakout 2024 campaign in which he racked up 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.

Considering the emphasis on pass-rushing talent in today's NFL, Golston could ultimately land a rather surprising contract in free agency, and it could be the start of something special for the former Iowa Hawkeyes star.

Golston spent four years at Iowa between 2017 and 2020 before being selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

His professional career got off to a very slow start, as he managed to accumulate just 3.5 sacks over the first three years of his NFL tenure.

That being said, you could see that there was some potential there, as evidenced by the fact that Golston posted a 74.3 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023.

Then, this past year, Golston finally got a chance to showcase his ability, playing in a career-high 72 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps.

For reference, Golston played in 41 percent, 23 percent and 29 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps over the first three years of his career, respectively.

Now, Golston has established himself as an obvious threat, and the 27-year-old could end up being a rather sought-after commodity on the open market in March.

Published
Matthew Schmidt
MATTHEW SCHMIDT

Matthew Schmidt is a sportswriter who covers NFL, MLB, NBA and college football and basketball. He has been writing professionally since 2011 and has also worked for Bleacher Report, FanRag Sports, ClutchPoints, NFLAnalysis.net and NBAAnalysis.net. He was born and raised in New Jersey and has a rather eclectic group of favorite teams: the Boston Celtics, New York Giants and Miami Marlins.

Home/Football