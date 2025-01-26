Former Iowa Star Could be Massive NFL Free Agent Sleeper
This year's NFL free-agent class is certainly going to be full of interesting players, and perhaps one of the most intriguing defenders set to hit the market is Dallas Cowboys defensive end Chauncey Golston.
Golston is coming off of a breakout 2024 campaign in which he racked up 56 tackles, 5.5 sacks, an interception, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.
Considering the emphasis on pass-rushing talent in today's NFL, Golston could ultimately land a rather surprising contract in free agency, and it could be the start of something special for the former Iowa Hawkeyes star.
Golston spent four years at Iowa between 2017 and 2020 before being selected by the Cowboys in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
His professional career got off to a very slow start, as he managed to accumulate just 3.5 sacks over the first three years of his NFL tenure.
That being said, you could see that there was some potential there, as evidenced by the fact that Golston posted a 74.3 pass-rushing grade from Pro Football Focus in 2023.
Then, this past year, Golston finally got a chance to showcase his ability, playing in a career-high 72 percent of Dallas' defensive snaps.
For reference, Golston played in 41 percent, 23 percent and 29 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps over the first three years of his career, respectively.
Now, Golston has established himself as an obvious threat, and the 27-year-old could end up being a rather sought-after commodity on the open market in March.