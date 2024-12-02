Former Iowa Star Levels Ravens' Derrick Henry With Vicious Hit
When the Philadelphia Eagles selected Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Cooper DeJean in the second round of the NFL Draft back in April, there was a whole lot of excitement.
DeJean was one of the most versatile defensive players in draft class, possessing the ability to play both cornerback and safety effectively.
While he got off to a bit of a rough start in his first professional season, he appears to have discovered his groove, and that was on full display during the Eagles' game against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.
During the second half, DeJean came face to face with punishing Ravens running back Derrick Henry, which didn't seem like a battle the rookie defender could win, right?
Wrong.
DeJean met Henry at the point of attack and absolutely drilled the legendary rusher, piledriving him into the ground with an absolutely perfect—and vicious—hit.
See for yourself.
DeJean entered Week 13 of the NFL season having logged 30 tackles, a half of a sack, a fumble recovery and five passes defended.
The 21-year-old arrived at Iowa in 2021 and spent three seasons with the Hawkeyes. He didn't begin earning significant playing time until his sophomore campaign, when he racked up 75 tackles, five interceptions, eight passes defended and three defensive touchdowns.
DeJean then logged 41 stops, a couple of picks and five passes defended during his final year at Iowa City last season.
Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes have finished their own 2024 campaign with a record of 8-4 and are waiting to hear about their upcoming bowl game.