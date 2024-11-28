Former Iowa Star Receives Shocking PFF Grade
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star defensive back Cooper DeJean is already making a name for himself in the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles.
After being selected by the Eagles with the No. 40 overall pick in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he has proven a lot of teams wrong for passing on him already. DeJean has become an integral piece of the Philadelphia defense already in his first season.
DeJean has fit in perfectly with Vic Fangio's defense. He has made plays and been sticky in coverage.
Pro Football Focus has thought very highly of the way he has played so far this year.
In fact, as of November 26 as shared by Dov Kleiman, PFF has graded DeJean as the No. 3 best cornerback this season. He trails only Patrick Surtain II and Marlon Humphrey in the grade rankings.
That grade alone is an impressive fact about how good he has been this year. DeJean has been performing like one of the best defensive backs in the league.
So far this season, DeJean has played in 11 games. He has racked up 30 total tackles to go along with five defended passes and 0.5 sacks.
At just 21 years old, the future could not be brighter for the former Iowa star.
Speaking of his time with the Hawkeyes, it was clear that DeJean was a special talent. He was a playmaker for the Iowa defense and his game has translated perfectly to the NFL with the Eagles.
When all was said and done, DeJean played in three seasons with the Hawkeyes. He started in the final two years he played for the program.
DeJean ended up recording 120 tackles, seven interceptions, three defensive touchdowns, and 13 defended passes during his college career.
All of that being said, it's good to see former Iowa players finding success at the next level. DeJean was always a fan favorite with the Hawkeyes and he is already earning that reputation in Philadelphia.