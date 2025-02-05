Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Retires from NFL
Former Iowa Hawkeyes defensive back Micah Hyde has announced his retirement from the NFL.
Hyde spent four seasons at Iowa between 2009 and 2012 before being selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2013 NFL Draft.
He went on to play 11 seasons in the pros, with the first four years of his career coming with the Packers. He then moved on to the Buffalo Bills for the final seven seasons of his NFL tenure.
Hyde established himself as one of the best safeties on football during his professional playing days, making a Pro Bowl appearance while also earning a couple of Second-Team All-Pro selections.
His Pro Bowl campaign came with the Bills in 2017, when he racked up 82 tackles, five interceptions and 13 passes defended. He also notched Second-Team All-Pro honors that season.
Hyde was awarded his second All-Pro selection in 2021 when he finished with 74 tackles, a sack, five picks, a forced fumbles, a couple of fumble recoveries, 10 passes defended and a defensive touchdown.
Buffalo ultimately chose not to re-sign Hyde last offseason, and he went 2024 without playing a single game. He did sign to the Bills' practice squad late in the year, but didn't actually get on the field.
He completed his NFL career with 644 tackles, five sacks and 24 interceptions.
Hyde was a prolific defender throughout his four-year stay with the Hawkeyes, accumulating 155 tackles, eight picks, four forced fumbles, 15 passes defended and a pair of defensive scores.