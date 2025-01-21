Former Iowa Star Brutally Named NFL Cut Candidate
When Noah Fant entered the NFL as a first-round draft pick back in 2019, there were lofty expectations for the former Iowa Hawkeyes star.
After all, Fant flashed incredible potential at Iowa, a school known for churning out elite tight ends. So why wouldn't he become a star on the professional level, right?
Well, that certainly hasn't happened, as Fant has struggled to find his footing in the NFL.
After spending the first three years of his career with the Denver Broncos, Fant was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022, where he has fallen off even further.
Fant caught 50 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns during his debut campaign with the Seahawks, and the following year, he logged a mere 32 catches for 414 yards without reaching the end zone.
The 27-year-old then went nearly all of 2024 without scoring before finally recording a touchdown in the season finale, but his 48 grabs for 500 yards were still largely unimpressive.
Now, as a result of Fant's pedestrian production, Over the Cap has labeled the former Iowa star a possible cut candidate heading into the NFL offseason.
Fant is entering the final year of his deal, and if the Seahawks release him, they would save nearly $9 million in cap space.
Given that the Omaha, Ne. native probably is what he is at this point, it may certainly behoove Seattle to cut ties with him and spend that money elsewhere.
In six NFL seasons, Fant has totaled 300 receptions for 3,305 yards and 15 touchdowns.