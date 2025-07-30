Former Iowa Hawkeyes QB Enters Transfer Portal Once Again
A former highly-touted recruit for the Iowa Hawkeyes is back in the transfer portal.
On Tuesday, former Iowa quarterback James Resar announced that he will be looking for a new home for the second time since leaving Iowa City. He has four years of eligibilty remaining.
Resar originally committed to Iowa as a four-star quarterback in the 2024 class. The Jacksonville product was ranked as the 41st overall recruit in the state of Florida.
After being labeled an athlete in high school, Resar was asked to switch to wide receiver upon entering Iowa. Following the change in position, it was revealed by the coaching staff that Resar suffered a knee injury that kept him out of action.
In December, Resar entered the portal for the first time. He spent six months looking for a home before committing to UNC-Pembroke. After less than two months in the program, Resar is back in the portal.
The program that lands Resar will get an incredible athlete with great speed. He doubled as a track star in high school, winning the district title in the 100-meter.
The quarterback position is one that Iowa has worked to improve over the years. It has not worked to this point but the 2025 has a chance to be different.
The Hawkeyes landed Mark Gronowski in the transfer portal to take over under center. He will work behind an elite offensive line and bring a new dynamic to the offense this season.