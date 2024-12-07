Former Iowa Hawkeyes QB Reveals Major Decision
The Iowa Hawkeyes have struggled to find an answer at quarterback for quite some time now, and a brief part of their recent history under center was Joe Labas.
Labas landed at Iowa in 2021 and played in one game for the Hawkeyes in 2022, going 14-for-24 with 139 yards and a touchdown.
Overall he spent three years at Iowa City before transferring to Central Michigan after 2023 due to a lack of opportunity with Kirk Ferentz's team.
Labas made six appearances for Central Michigan this year, throwing for 1,114 yards, seven touchdowns and seven interceptions while completing 58.8 percent of his passes.
Well, apparently, Labas is transferring again.
The 21-year-old has taken to social media to reveal that he is moving on from the Chippewas and will be taking his talents elsewhere for 2025.
“With the current uncertainty surrounding the program, I have decided to enter the transfer portal with 1-2 years of eligibility to explore all potential opportunities for my future," Labas wrote in an Instagram post. "This is not an easy decision, and want to be clear that CMU holds a special place in my heart."
Labas was a four-star prospect at the time he signed with Iowa a few years ago, but obviously, the Brecksville, Oh. native never materialized.
Thus has been the story for Hawkeyes quarterbacks for quite some time now, and the 2024 campaign has been a case of musical chairs under center for Iowa.
We'll see if the Hawkeyes can eventually find a solution.