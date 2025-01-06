Former Iowa QB Reveals Surprising Transfer Portal Destination
Former Iowa Hawkeyes quarterback Marco Lainez has officially found a new home.
After announcing his decision to part Iowa City shortly after the regular season concluded, Lainez has now made his move, revealing that he has joined the Elon Phoenix.
Elon plays in the Coastal Athletic Association Conference, so it is a Divison 1 school. However, it is obviously a major step down from a program like Iowa.
Unfortunately, it doesn't seem like Lainez was able to generate a whole lot of interest across the country, which is why he was forced to settle for such a small school.
But who knows? Perhaps this will be a good move for Lainez and allow him to audition for bigger programs the following year.
Lainez arrived at Iowa in 2023 and thew just seven passes throughout his entire time with the Hawkeyes, completing two of them for four yards.
The former three-star recruit was one of three Iowa quarterbacks to enter the transfer portal this offseason, with the other two being Cade McNamara and James Resar.
The Hawkeyes were able to land former Auburn Tigers signal-caller Hank Brown via the portal and also have recruit Jimmy Sullivan coming in for next year.
As of right now, Brendan Sullivan is probably the favorite to win the starting job heading into 2025, but it's clear that Iowa's situation under center remains in dire straits.
The Hawkeyes went 8-5 this season, falling to the Missouri Tigers in the Music City Bowl.
It was just the latest disappointment for an Iowa program that just can't seem to take that next step.