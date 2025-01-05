Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Finally Silencing Critics
The early stages of the 2024 NFL season were not kind to Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta.
LaPorta got off to a bit of a rough start this year, totaling just 14 catches over his first six games. That was in stark contrast to his rookie campaign in 2023, when he hauled in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to a Pro Bowl appearance.
LaPorta's first-half struggles led to many wondering exactly what was wrong with the former Iowa Hawkeyes star, and Fantasy Football owners were certainly perturbed.
However, it appears that the 23-year-old has finally found his groove.
Over the last four contests, LaPorta has recorded 22 grabs for 272 yards and a couple of touchdowns. He racked up 111 yards against the Buffalo Bills on Dec. 15, and he has reached the end zone in back-to-back weeks.
That brings LaPorta's overall season totals to 53 receptions for 663 yards and seven touchdowns heading into the Lions' season finale against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.
Detroit can win the NFC North division title with a victory, and it will certainly need big production from LaPorta to crack the Vikings' tough defense.
Due to the Lions having weapons such as Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jameson Williams in the aerial attack, LaPorta was a bit of a forgotten man early on.
But now, it's good to see the Iowa product re-establishing himself as a serious receiving threat heading into the NFL playoffs.
We'll see if LaPorta can help the Lions to their first ever Super Bowl appearance.