Former Iowa Hawkeyes Star Receives Elite Take Heading Into 2025 NFL Season

Former Iowa Hawkeyes star George Kittle has received major praise ahead of the 2025 season.

Dec 30, 2024; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) during the game against the Detroit Lions at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images / Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images
Former Iowa Hawkeyes star and San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle has received major praise ahead of the 2025 NFL season, as he was ranked as the best tight end in the league by PFF.

Kittle has consistently produced as a pass catcher as well as a run blocker. The 31-year-old received a four-year, $76.4 million extension by the 49ers this offseason.

Kittle had a great 2024 campaign, catching 78 passes for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns. He was the top target for quarterback Brock Purdy, and will likely be again in the 2025 season.

Kittle has earned his spot as the top tight end in football, as his all-around game at the tight end position makes him the most complete player at his position.

Kittle has been the highest-graded tight end for PFF over the last two seasons (92.0) and has earned at least an 84.7 grade or better over the last seven seasons.

The former Iowa Hawkeyes star remains one of the best players in the league and the best player at his position. He is poised for a great 2025 season as he continues to carve out a great NFL career.

