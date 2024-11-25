Former Iowa Star Registers Breakout Performance
Former Iowa Hawkeyes tight end and current Minnesota Vikings star T.J. Hockenson was due for a big performance this season, and it was expected that his role would increase in Week 12.
After all, Hockenson had been sidelined since last December due to a devastating knee injury before finally returning to the field earlier this month.
The 27-year-old was rather up and down over his first three games, but on Sunday, Hockenson broke out, logging seven catches for 114 yards in the Vikings' overtime win over the Chicago Bears.
It seemed like only a matter of time before Hockenson would register such a huge performance, and on top of that, he achieved it against an NFC North division rival.
Hockenson spent two seasons at Iowa between 2017 and 2018, with his best year coming in the latter campaign when he caught 49 passes for 760 yards and six touchdowns.
He was then selected by the Detroit Lions with the eighth overall pick of the 2019 NFL Draft, and by his second season, he was already a Pro Bowler after snaring 67 balls for 723 yards and six scores.
The Lions would then proceed to trade Hockenson to the Vikings midway through the 2022 campaign, and that season, he hauled in 86 receptions for 914 yards while reaching the end zone six times en route to another Pro Bowl selection.
Hockenson recorded 95 grabs for 960 yards and five touchdowns in 15 games last year before succumbing to the injury.
He has totaled 20 catches for 226 yards thus far in 2024.