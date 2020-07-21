Golston Named To Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Iowa senior defensive end Chauncey Golston is on the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, the Football Writers Association of America announced Tuesday.

The trophy is presented annually to the nation’s defensive player of the year. The FWAA will also announce a National Defensive Player of the Week each Tuesday during the season.

Golston, a Detroit, Michigan, native, was one of 98 players named to the watch list.

Golston started all 13 games at defensive end last season. He finished with 47 tackles, including 26 solo stops and 21 assists, with 9 1/2 tackles for loss, three sacks, one interception, five pass break-ups and seven quarterback pressures.

Iowa's Chauncey Golston was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list on Tuesday. (Joseph Cress/Iowa City Press-Citizen for USA Today Sports)

Golston led the Big Ten, and ranked sixth nationally, with three fumble recoveries last season. He had a career-high eight tackles in Iowa's loss at Michigan, then followed that game with another eight-tackle effort in the Hawkeyes' loss to Penn State one week later.

It is Golston’s fourth preseason honor of the summer — he was previously named to the Lott IMPACT Trophy preseason Watch List and was a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports and Phil Steele.

He was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by league coaches and media last season. Golston closed the season with a five-tackle game in the regular-season finale against Nebraska, and had three tackles in Iowa's win over USC in the Holiday Bowl.

The winner of the Bronko Nagurski Trophy will be chosen from among five finalists. Former Iowa linebackers Josey Jewell (2017) and Pat Angerer (2009) were Nagurski Trophy finalists.