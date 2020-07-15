Goodson, Sargent Named To Doak Walker Award Watch List

Iowa's Mekhi Sargent and sophomore Tyler Goodson have been named preseason candidates for the Doak Walker Award, given to the nation’s top college running back.

Sargent, a Key West, Florida, native, ranked second on the team in rushing attempts (119), yards (563), and touchdowns (4) last season as a junior. He played in all 13 games, with eight starts.

He had 786 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns in 2018, when he played in all 13 games, including four starts at the end of the season

Sargent, who ranks 31st in career rushing yards at Iowa, was named to Iowa’s 2020 Leadership Group earlier this summer.

Goodson became the first freshman ever to lead Iowa in rushing last season. He rushed 134 times for 638 yards and five touchdowns, while adding 24 receptions for 166 yards.

In his first career start, Goodson rushed for 94 yards on 13 carries, including a 10-yard touchdown run, in Iowa’s 23-19 win over seventh-ranked Minnesota. Two weeks later, in Iowa's 27-24 win at Nebraska, Goodson had a career-high 116 yards, 55 coming on a first-quarter touchdown.

Goodson, who is from North Gwinnett, Ga., was a preseason second-team All-Big Ten selection by Athlon Sports and preseason third-team All-Big Ten by Phil Steele.

Former Hawkeye Shonn Greene won the award in 2008, while Albert Young was a semifinalist in 2005. Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard won last year’s award.

The award, in its 31st year, is named after SMU’s three-time All-America running back Doak Walker.

Ten semifinalists will be announced in November. That list will be narrowed to three finalists.