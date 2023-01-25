Skip to main content
Grant Leeper Talks Iowa Football Offer

'23 Fort Wayne (IN) Homestead High Grant Leeper on Nov. 12, 2022 visiting Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)

Indiana Tight End Officially Visiting Hawkeyes During Weekend
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Iowa Football and Grant Leeper have built a strong bond during the last several months. That relationship took a step forward this week when the Hawkeyes offered the 2023 Indiana tight end a gray-shirt scholarship offer. 

"I am super excited about the offer and opportunity at Iowa - Tight End U," Leeper told HN. "(Hawkeye TE) coach (Abdul) Hodge has been awesome during my recruitment and has been extremely helpful."

Leeper (6-7, 215) picked up a gray-shirt offer from home-state Indiana a few hours after Iowa extended its opportunity on Monday. Sunday, Wake Forest offered a scholarship. 

It's been a flurry of activity for Leeper. He officially visited Army earlier this month.

"The recruitment process has been a fun and learning experience for me. The last 4-5 days have been a super-busy recruitment period, with schools continuing to make contact. I have my schools narrowed down and will be making a decision after this weekend so I can sign on signing day," he said.

The late signing period kicks off on Feb. 1. Leeper is set to officially visit Wake Forest Thursday and Friday. He's scheduled to do the same at Iowa on Saturday and Sunday.  

"I visited Iowa for the Wisconsin game (Nov. 12), and the game-time experience was awesome. Getting to meet former Hawkeyes Dallas Clark and Jason Baker was a great experience," Leeper said. 

"When on my official visit, I hope to learn more about campus, the team and Iowa City."

Leeper said academics will play an important role in his decision. 

"My major is down to a couple, and I will finalize once I choose the school," he said.

Leeper landed on the all-conference first-team as a senior at Fort Wayne (IN) Homestead High. He averaged 14 yards per reception and scored six touchdowns. 

You can watch Leeper's senior highlights HERE

247Sports ranks Leeper as a three-star prospect, the No. 45 tight end nationally in '23 and the No. 15 overall prospect in Indiana for the cycle. Rivals and On3 do not show a ranking for him. 

