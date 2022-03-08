Hawkeye Football Offers John Nestor

John Nestor received an Iowa Football scholarship offer during his junior day visit on Saturday. He appreciated the opportunity after getting a look at the Hawkeyes.

"The thing I liked the most about Iowa was the culture and character of coaches and players in the program," he told HN. "It’s truly different from anyone else, which I enjoyed a lot."

Iowa joined Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota and Purdue among Power 5 schools from which he has reported an offer. Most of the MAC schools have extended opportunities along with Wyoming. Illinois, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin have shown him interest.

Rivals ranks the Chicago Marist defensive back as a three-star prospect. The service views him as the No. 24 player overall in Illinois for the 2023 class.

The Hawkeyes saw enough to offer once they got him on campus.

"They said I am a solid football player that brings versatility and athleticism to the table when it comes to putting me on the field," Nestor said.

He likes the program's history at his position.

"One thing that I learned about Iowa that impressed me was the amount of All-American DBs they have had in the past," he said. " I also learned that it is a very tough and hardworking program."

Hawkeye defensive coordinator and secondary coach Phil Parker, assistant defensive coordinator Seth Wallace and recruiting director Tyler Barnes spent time getting to know Nestor.

"Overall we discussed everything but football, which was cool. They care about you and your well being and your family as much as they do about football, which is very nice," he said.

"We eventually sat down and talked personnel and X’s and O’s with coach Parker. I believe I would be a good fit into the Iowa Football program and scheme. It's a great program, and the coaches' mentality and overall knowledge of the game fits me very well."

Nestor (6-1, 185) is considering majoring in Criminal Justice or Journalism.

As a junior, Nestor earned all-conference honors. He recorded 63.0 tackles (43.0 solo. 3.5 for loss), 1.0 sack and four interceptions. He forced three fumbles.

You can watch Nestor's junior highlights HERE.