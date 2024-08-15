Hawkeye Trio Named to Lombardi List
IOWA CITY, Iowa -- University of Iowa football players Jay Higgins, Nick Jackson and Logan Jones have been named to the watch list for the 51st Lombardi Award, the announcement was made Thursday.
The award is presented to the college player who best embodies the values and spirit of legendary NFL coach Vince Lombardi. These qualities are include character, discipline and excellence both on and off the football field.
Higgins (6-foot-2, 232-pounds) recorded 171 tackles (79 solo, 92 assists) last season, which led the Big Ten and ranked third in the nation. That total ties the program record for tackles in a single season. The fifth-year player was named to the FWAA All-American First Team in 2023.
Jackson (6-foot-2, 235-pounds) contributed 110 tackles (51 solo, 59 assists) at linebacker a year ago, good for second on the team and fourth in the conference. The Atlanta native was named third-team All-Big Ten by league media and honorable mention all-conference by league coaches in 2023.
Jones (6-foot-3, 293-pounds) was named to the Rimington Watch List earlier this month, recognizing the nation’s top center. He was also tabbed for the preseason Outland Trophy Watch List, presented to the top offensive lineman in the country.
The Council Bluffs, Iowa, native was voted third-team All-Big Ten by conference media and honorable mention All-Big Ten by league coaches in 2023. Jones started at center in13 games, missing the Nebraska game due to injury.
The Hawkeyes open their season on Aug. 31 against Illinois State. The sold-out game is scheduled to start at 11 a.m. (CT).