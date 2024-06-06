Hawkeyes Offer NE OL Landen Von Seggern
Not that he needed it, but Landen Von Seggern found validation in receiving an Iowa Football scholarship offer Thursday morning.
"This offer means a lot to me," he told HN. "Iowa is known for having really good offensive linemen. Since they believe I could be there shows my talent."
The Class of 2026 offensive lineman also reports scholarship offers from Memphis and Miami (OH). All three opportunities have arrived in the last week. He's visited Nebraska and Kansas State, and has scheduled his next Iowa stop.
"I am going down to the tailgate on (June) 15th," the Omaha (NE) Millard South High standout said.
The Hawkeyes will bring in a group of recruits in the Class of '26 and beyond then. The next weekend, they'll host a collection of prospects in '25 on official visits.
Prep Redzone Nebraska ranks Von Seggern as the No. 7 overall prospect in the state for '26. The scouting service sees him as the top offensive lineman in Nebraska for the cycle.
Iowa offensive line coach George Barnett is leading the recruitment of Von Seggern.
"Coach Barnett said that he likes my nastiness and my grit. He says he knows I'm not the biggest, but he wants someone who will put their head down and drive someone," Von Seggern said.
Von Seggern attended the Hawkeyes' Lineman U camp on Sunday. He received a quick peek at the surroundings but left town looking forward to his next visit.
"I would like to see the facility more and the weight room. I'm sure that will happen at the visit on the 15th," he said.
Von Seggern's sophomore highlights are impressive. The 6-foot-4, 275-pounder brings athleticism to the position, which his high school coaches utilize in space. That's by pulling him from his right tackle position and allowing him to flatten the opposition.