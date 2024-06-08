Hawkeyes Offer OL Gene Riordan
The Class of 2026 offensive lineman enjoyed it so much, that he returned for a prospect camp last weekend. It led to him receiving a Hawkeye scholarship offer on Thursday.
Riordan (6-5, 275) was thrilled with the news.
"It gives an amazing opportunity to play and develop for an outstanding program, one which has proven the ability to mold great offensive linemen," he told HN.
Boston College, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota and others have reportedly extended offers to Riordan. The Hinsdale (IL) High product has visited Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Duke and Louisville, too.
Riordan's spring visit followed a Hawkeye junior day stop in February. He expected to be in town again shortly.
"I'm planning to get back to Iowa City for the barbecue on June 15th," he said.
He looks forward to meeting again with Hawkeye offensive line coach George Barnett, who explained Thursday why the program offered.
"It starts with my athletic ability, getting to the second level and moving up field. Playing lacrosse since fourth grade has helped advance my mobility. Furthermore, he likes my attitude and personality, on and off the field," Riordan said.
He's looking forward to learning more about the Hawkeyes.
"I would like to meet other recruits and current players; learning why they love Iowa and what it means to them to be an Iowa Hawkeye," he said.
Gene Riordan visited Iowa for its open spring practice back in April. He was amazed with how the Hawkeyes made him feel while on campus. 247Sports ranks Riordan as the 34th-best interior offensive lineman nationally and the No. 12 player overall in Illinois for '26. Prep Redzone Illinois sees him as the seventh-best prospect overall and the top offensive lineman in his state. Riordan's sophomore highlight video shows us what Iowa and others see in him. It already is an impressive combination of size, strength and athleticism with two years of high school to go.