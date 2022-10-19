HN TV: Abdul Hodge Interview 10-19-22

Iowa tight end coach Abdul Hodge looks on during the team's final spring practice on April 23, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa. (Rob Howe/HawkeyeNation.com)HN TV: Abdul Hodge Interview 10-19-22Iowa Tight End Coach Meets with Media WednesdayAuthor:Iowa Sports InformationPublish date:Oct 19, 2022 4:27 PM EDTScroll to ContinueRead MoreHN TV: Luke Lachey Interview 10-19-22Oct 19, 2022 4:27 PM EDTPreview, Prediction: Iowa-Ohio StateOct 19, 2022 6:00 AM EDTFootball Notebook: Iowa Examines Offense During Bye WeekOct 18, 2022 5:11 PM EDTIn This Article (1)Iowa Hawkeyes